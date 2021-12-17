© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Studies & Past Pretended Legislation Continue To Expose Lies Of COVID Shots & 5G
Follow
0
Share
Report
146 views • December 17, 2021
Many studies are coming out now that are demonstrating just how unsafe and ineffective the CONvid-1984 shot is. They are also coming out and demonstrating the connection between coronavirus and 5G. Though the NIH put up a study in 2020 showing this connection, they quickly removed it once reports started surfacing citing the study. Now, the NIH has put another study showing the 5G/coronavirus connection again. This time, it seems to have stuck.
I got sidetracked on the 1984 bill and forgot to include the NIH report posted just a couple of months ago on the NIH website concerning the connection between coronavirus and 5G titled Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G. You can read it here and see more at: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/studies-past-pretended-legislation-continue-to-expose-lies-of-covid-shots-5g/
Protect yourself and family from 5G/EMF/RF with these products: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/5GEMF/AUL2472/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
I got sidetracked on the 1984 bill and forgot to include the NIH report posted just a couple of months ago on the NIH website concerning the connection between coronavirus and 5G titled Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G. You can read it here and see more at: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/studies-past-pretended-legislation-continue-to-expose-lies-of-covid-shots-5g/
Protect yourself and family from 5G/EMF/RF with these products: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/5GEMF/AUL2472/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.