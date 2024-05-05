50+ days Factorio play time [part 4]

factorio.com
PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1
RESEARCHES:
---------------
0:05 - Electric Locomotives
2:01 - Cliff explosives 2
3:11 - Noble metals
6:08 - Factory upgrade: Circuit connections
8:17 - High-current electrolysis
9:18 - Circuit network 2
10:06 - Architecture 2
11:02 - Uranium processing
13:09 - Advanced Fluid Handling Tier 2
14:44 - Gas power station 2
15:29 - Advanced cultivation
16:50 - Silicon refining
17:47 - Semiconductor refining
18:35 - Modular turrets
20:11 - Weapon shooting speed 2
21:13 - Laser
21:40 - Laser Lines
22:21 - Advanced electronics 2
24:35 - Lab research speed 4
25:05 - Tank
28:46 - Low density structure
29:40 - Backline turret mount
32:03 - Light cannon turrets
34:17 - Flamethrower
37:20 - Santas Nixie Tube Display 2
38:16 - Scanning Radar
39:39 - Modules
40:06 - Factory upgrade: External overlay display
41:15 - Speed module
42:30 - Productivity module
43:22 - Production science pack
44:59 - Advanced wall
46:46 - Advanced gate
47:22 - Rocket turrets
50:09 - Fertilization
52:25 - Advanced cultivation 2
53:18 - Landscaping
54:41 - Lawnmover
55:12 - High-recovery ore processing
56:22 - Chromium metallurgy
59:10 - Fluid handling 2
1:01:13 - Concrete 2
1:02:53 - Painted concrete
1:03:41 - Reinforced concrete wall
1:04:50 - Alloy steel gate
1:05:31 - Advanced hydrocarbon reforming
1:06:37 - Improved machine longevity
1:07:25 - Gas power station 3
1:08:30 - Improved machine resistance
1:09:18 - Advanced tin and lead refining
