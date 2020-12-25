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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 63 Statistics 101 Rachel Elnaugh
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47 views • December 25, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and for the SOLUTION!
Rachel Elnaugh on covid-19 statistics that the mainstream media won't tell you.
The world will learn once again of the massive death of the elderly and terror occurring against us all.
Please share this far and wide the world MUST wake up.... this evil is increasing their attack on the world and it is time we rise up and stop it.
God Speed
Rachel Elnaugh on covid-19 statistics that the mainstream media won't tell you.
The world will learn once again of the massive death of the elderly and terror occurring against us all.
Please share this far and wide the world MUST wake up.... this evil is increasing their attack on the world and it is time we rise up and stop it.
God Speed
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