Trending: Ep75: Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab, UK Climate Hypocrisy, US tourists, & China Racing Robots

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jay look at the trending stories of the day.





- Pope Francis passes away on Easter Monday, and Klaus Schwab to step down from the WEF.





- UK Climate Advisor racks up 40,000 air miles in single year, while supporting tax on frequent flyers.





- US imprisoning innocent tourists as tourism from Europe plummets.





- China holds first half marathon including both humans and robots, in Beijing.





- More than 60% of Americans admit they are taking pharmaceutical drugs.





