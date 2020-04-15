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ΤΑ ΕΠΙΣΗΜΑ ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΑ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΙΚΑ FAKE NEWS
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21 views • April 15, 2020
OI ΑΡΙΘΜΟΙ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΠΙΣΗΜΟΥΣ ΟΡΓΑΝΙΣΜΟΥΣ
ΚΑΤΑΔΕΙΚΝΥΟΥΝ ΤΟ ΜΕΓΕΘΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΟΥΜΕΝΗΣ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΗΣΗΣ ΤΩΝ ΠΛΗΘΥΣΜΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥς ΕΠΙΚΥΡΙΑΡΧΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΥ ΝΑ ΠΕΡΑΣΟΥΝ ΑΝΑΙΜΑΚΤΑ ΤΑ ΠΙΟ ΦΡΙΚΩΔΗ ΜΙΣΑΝΘΡΩΠΑ ΣΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΛΗΡΗ ΚΑΘΥΠΟΤΑΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΙΝΟΥ ΓΕΝΟΥΣ.
ΚΑΤΑΔΕΙΚΝΥΟΥΝ ΤΟ ΜΕΓΕΘΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΟΥΜΕΝΗΣ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΗΣΗΣ ΤΩΝ ΠΛΗΘΥΣΜΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥς ΕΠΙΚΥΡΙΑΡΧΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΥ ΝΑ ΠΕΡΑΣΟΥΝ ΑΝΑΙΜΑΚΤΑ ΤΑ ΠΙΟ ΦΡΙΚΩΔΗ ΜΙΣΑΝΘΡΩΠΑ ΣΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΛΗΡΗ ΚΑΘΥΠΟΤΑΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΙΝΟΥ ΓΕΝΟΥΣ.
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