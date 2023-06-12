[Dec 9, 2015] TFR - 53 - Revolutionary Radio: Babylon Rising, NASA, 72 and a Red Moon Rising

In this episode, we picked up where we left off in the reading of my book, Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last, discussing the occult roots of NASA, the number 72 and a red moon rising on Dec. 21, 2010.

TFR - 55 is a repeat of this episode.

website: www.babylonrisingbooks.com





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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy