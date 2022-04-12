Ep. 2748b - The Big Lie Is The [DS] Big Lie, The Crime Of The Century Is About To Be Revealed

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The Big Lie Is The [DS] Big Lie, The Crime Of The Century Is About To Be Revealed
The big lie that the fake news and corrupt politicians have been telling is about to be revealed the same way the HB laptop was revealed to be true. The crime of the century is now being produced and the [DS] is going to throw everything they have to stop it. They are now trying to bring back covid, they are pushing the bird flu to push food shortages. They are trying everything they can, this is all going to fail. The people see the plan. Next round is about to hit the [DS], buckle up.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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