Fighters of the brigade call sign "Sever" from the 72nd Brigade 🅾️ group destroy AFU equipment and fighters at the Kherson front

Archived footage from one of the recent battles.

The guys themselves jokingly call themselves "the Horde," as the brigade consists of volunteers from the Bashkir Shaimuratov battalion, the Chuvash Atal battalion, the Tatar Alga battalion, the Orenburg Yaik battalion, and representatives of other regions of our large and friendly country. Together we are a force.

🎵The music was composed by the fighters themselves, so don't blame them.)