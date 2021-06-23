The Cost Of Hygiene Theater And Its Mentally Oppressive Tyranny

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WATCH THINK ABOUT IT NOW ON Roku:
https://thinkaboutitnow.tv/
Re-Education Camps, Medical Tyranny, Open Borders: The Communist-Democrat Party Has Arrived and this is proof that the lawlessness Jesus told us would come is here now.
GET MORE INFO BELOW:
If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/
WEBSITES: (ALL LINKS ARE ON THE WEBSITES - INCLUDING "VIDEO LINKS" TAB ON NAVIGATION)
https://thinkaboutit.news
https://www.thinkaboutit.online
WANT SOMETHING YOU HAND OUT TO HELP INFORM PEOPLE?
https://www.thinkaboutit.online/pandemic-mask-handout/
OFFICIAL DONOR LINK BELOW (SORRY WE'RE NOT ABLE TO PROCESS CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS)
https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support
OFFICIAL THINK ABOUT IT STORE:
https://teespring.com/stores/think-about-it-2
VISUALLY IMPAIRED CAN LISTEN TO SHOW AUDIO:
Apple Podcast On iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/think-about-it/id1532129901
Spotify Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1RBPX5mV259Yjb1NT2DC2s
Anchor Podcast: https://anchor.fm/thinkaboutitpodcast