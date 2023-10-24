10/19/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield Show @stinchfield1776】Nicole: Americans’ retirement savings have been funneled to the CCP by Vanguard and Wall Street banks, and were unwittingly used to fund Hamas. Americans should urge their elected officials to stop this; Grant Stinchfield: We are grateful to Mr. Miles Guo and fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China who risked their lives to send us this information. Without the intel, I don't think we'd see Congress even taking the small steps that they're taking now!

