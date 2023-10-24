10/19/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield Show @stinchfield1776】Nicole: Americans’ retirement savings have been funneled to the CCP by Vanguard and Wall Street banks, and were unwittingly used to fund Hamas. Americans should urge their elected officials to stop this; Grant Stinchfield: We are grateful to Mr. Miles Guo and fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China who risked their lives to send us this information. Without the intel, I don't think we'd see Congress even taking the small steps that they're taking now!
#Vanguard #WallStreet #CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.