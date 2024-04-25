Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CHURCH is not a counterfeit of Israel.
channel image
PRB Ministry
30 Subscribers
5 views
Published 17 hours ago

2Thess lesson #76; A study within Jeremiah chapter 31 we can note a NEW covenant for Israel. Isarel and the Church age are two different dispensations. When Christ establishes HIS 1,000 years of perfection on earth, all promises, and prophecy will come into fruition. True Israel will receive its covenants. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket