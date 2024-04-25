The CHURCH is not a counterfeit of Israel.

2Thess lesson #76; A study within Jeremiah chapter 31 we can note a NEW covenant for Israel. Isarel and the Church age are two different dispensations. When Christ establishes HIS 1,000 years of perfection on earth, all promises, and prophecy will come into fruition. True Israel will receive its covenants.
