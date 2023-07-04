Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Destroyed AS-90 self-propelled guns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered from the UK in the Zaporozhye region
channel image
The Prisoner
8609 Subscribers
Shop now
113 views
Published Yesterday

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Destroyed AS-90 self-propelled guns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered from the UK in the Zaporozhye region. Noteworthy is the impressive size of the crater next to the remains of self-propelled guns

Source @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
ukdestroyedafuas-90self propelled guns

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket