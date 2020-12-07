Dec 7 2020 - INSTA live with Dr Tenpenny and Dr. Christiane Northrup

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Published on 07 Dec 2020 / In Health / Health Freedom
Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Christiane Northrup together discuss what is happening in the world of COVID, the vaccine, infertility and more.