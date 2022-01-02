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What The Wise Men and Women Are Saying Now?
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105 views • January 02, 2022
This message in song by I The Mystic Philosopher is in the form of a satire that is aimed at provoking and awakening the lions that might be sleeping among the sheeple into thinking and hopefully start saving their own children from the eminent dangers and sure destruction of the kill shot so-called VOVID-19 vaccines the evil ones are desperate to pump into their veins as part of the globalist evil agenda. Somewhat Disagrees With The Honorable Minister Farrakhan on This Your comments, feedback and feed-forward are welcome and encouraged.
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