The CCP has recruited powerful politicians, and they are non-partisan when they are working with the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago
中共拉攏了有權有勢的政客，他們在與中共合作時是無黨派的。 在與中共邪黨的鬥爭中，美國人民不應該分裂為左派或右派。

The CCP has recruited powerful politicians, and they are non-partisan when they are working with the CCP. American people should not divide themselves between left or right when it comes to fighting against the evil CCP.

