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North Dakota Deals Huge Blow to Carbon-capture Scam
The New American
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89 views • August 07, 2023

On Friday, North Dakota’s Public Service Commission unanimously denied Summit Carbon Solutions’ route permit application, a victory for advocates of private-property rights and commonsense energy policies. The battle over these pipelines has been intensifying as people learn of their potential for physical harm, their ties to BlackRock and China, and the destruction they will bring to farmers and our food supply. 

In other stories, John Bolton, President Trump’s former national security advisor, revealed in a recent interview the real reason he doesn’t want his former boss back in the White House: because Trump wants to get America out of international entanglements such as NATO. Also, the House of Representatives’ Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is investigating the largest asset-fund manager in the world, BlackRock, for facilitating American investment in Chinese companies the U.S. government has accused of bolstering China’s military and violating human rights.  

In the second half of the show, Gary Benoit interviews senior editor Rebecca Terrell about the war on farmers, including the carbon-capture land grab; and Steve Bonta and Gary Benoit discuss the U.S. Constitution’s checks and balances.  

RELATED  

Watch the interview Dan Harvey: Iowa Firefighter Warns of Lethal Carbon Capture Pipeline. https://thenewamerican.com/dan-harvey-iowa-firefighter-warns-of-lethal-carbon-capture-pipeline/ 

Click here to learn more about Agenda 2030’s War on Farmers and how you can help stop it. https://jbs.org/agenda2030/farmers/ 

Get a subscription to The New American magazine, and get issues such as “BlackRock: Masters of the Universe” delivered to your doorstep. https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/ 

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trumpnorth dakotachinajohn boltonnatoblackrockcarbon-capture pipeline
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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