Wealthy Folks Pay $300 for Meat in Dystopian Soylent Green Movie

Wealthy woman goes with her assistant to the underground supermarket to get black market piece of meat and paste $300 in clip from dystopian movie Soylent Green. Support my work with a purchase of one of my guitar CDs from eBay - Just type Noel Schwenk into the eBay search engine. Sample recordings available to listen here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/latn-guitar-cd-promo