Brien Foerster on How Aliens Benefit Humanity

This May 15, 2019 video came from my video, "Brien Forester on Elongated Skull Egyptian Pharaohs Descended from Grey Aliens?" at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KUxQYoy6_uo/?list=6vpBepnQjuQ1&randomize=false
Brien is a world renown authority on the megalithic works of South America and the perplexing ancient Elongated Headed people of the area, and divides his time between Paracas and Cusco, Peru.
Brien Foerster has over 100 million hits on his YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/brienfoerster .
Description:
Ancient Lost Worlds and Hidden History. On location videos made by author and adventurer Brien Foerster exploring Peru, Bolivia, Egypt, Hawaii, Easter Island and other exotic places. With special emphasis on evidence that advanced technology and human history are at least 10,000 years old.
The study of the Inca culture led to his writing a book, A Brief History Of The Incas, which is available on his website, http://www.hiddenincatours.com
