WATCH: People lining up outside First Republic Bank in Los Angeles after SVB failure
Schau es dir an: Menschen, die sich vor der First Bank in Los Angeles anstellen, nachdem die SVB massive Schwierigkeiten hat
Die USA berichten, dass drei weitere US-Banken kurz vor dem Konkurs stehen:
- First Republic Bank
- Pacific Westerns
- Western Alliance
