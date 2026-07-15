The Resurrection Changes Everything | Studies with Stearman-JULY 15 2026

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Why is the resurrection the cornerstone of Christianity? In today's message Gary teaches on Paul's powerful defense of Christ's bodily resurrection in 1 Corinthians 15 and explains why everything in the Christian faith depends upon the empty tomb.
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