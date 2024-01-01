Discerning False Conversions of Faith and the Unbiblical Sinner’s Prayer - Denise Wilson

How many people who profess to be Christians are not truly saved at all? According to Matthew 7, that number is “many.” Denise Wilson is the author of Seven Words You Never Want to Hear: How to Be Sure You Won’t. Those seven words are the words of Jesus Himself, who will tell falsely professing Christians on Judgement Day, “Depart from me, I never knew you.” Denise explains the fallacious approach of utilizing the unbiblical “sinner’s prayer” to scare kids into “inviting” Jesus into their hearts when they might not even understand what they’re doing, thus leading to a false profession or conversion of faith. She talks about children growing up in a Christian home and how church kids can sometimes be immunized to the impact of what salvation means.









TAKEAWAYS





Some kids raised in Christian homes are so used to hearing about the gospel that it doesn’t mean anything to them personally





The sinner’s prayer is not biblical; it is not found anywhere in the Bible





Even demons acknowledge that Christ is the savior, true salvation requires admittance that we are a sinner and repentance





Saved Christians have an attitude of continual and genuine repentance as well as the acknowledgment of scriptural truth









