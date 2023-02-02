Create New Account
A day in the life of a soldier, wake up to sack time.
The Truth is Now Report Daily
Published 18 days ago |

this is what is it like somewhat for one type of soldier, this is not the only type. the flight crew and the Artillery man is a whole different world It a completely different for the motor pool guy and the commo heads. this is just the grunt or field MP soldier.

newculturereview

