🎵 Oh, Hamburger Helper
wolfburg
wolfburg
0 follower
0
7 views • 19 hours ago
Upbeat country pop arrangement with playful acoustic guitar and bright piano for the verses, punctuated by snappy handclaps and brushed drums, Bass and fiddle join in the chorus, bringing fullness, Bridge adds a brief shuffle groove, keys and light organ, before a rousing, sing-along reprise

(Verse 1) 🎵 In a pan, brown the beef, let it dance and sizzle, Carrots, potatoes, onions, garlic, all in a whistle. Salt and pepper, a touch of oil, Worcestershire's kiss, Under the foil, let it simmer, in this cozy dish. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Oh, Hamburger Helper, you're a surprise in every bite, With your creamy soups and sour cream, making everything right. From the potatoes to the toast, you're a meal that's hard to beat, With just a little effort, your taste buds will meet. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Brown the beef, add the soups, stir until it's hot, Sour cream to taste, now it's time to stop and not. Over mashed potatoes, or on a slice of bread, Hamburger Helper, you're filling the need. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 One can of chicken, one of mushroom, together they blend, With the beef and veggies, you won't need to spend Money on takeout, or wait in the line, Hamburger Helper, it's a meal that's divine. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Oh, Hamburger Helper, you're a surprise in every bite, With your creamy soups and sour cream, making everything right. From the potatoes to the toast, you're a meal that's hard to beat, With just a little effort, your taste buds will meet. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the Helper, the secret ingredient, That turns a simple meal, into something divine. With a little love and a few simple steps, Hamburger Helper, you're a recipe we won't forget. 🎵

upbeat country pop arrangement with playful acoustic guitar and bright piano for the versespunctuated by snappy handclaps and brushed drumsbass and fiddle join in the chorusbringing fullnessbridge adds a brief shuffle groovekeys and light organbefore a rousingsing-along reprise
