URGENT PRIORITIES! - Short Video

Knowledge of the Scriptures is useless if we don't put what we know into practice. The religious people of Jesus' day (e.g. Pharisees) knew their Scripture very well, but that didn't help them any. Satan even quoted Scripture at Jesus. Is your Bible knowledge doing you any good?





For more information watch this video called "The Secret Name Of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3wJc6lZ





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