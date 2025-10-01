© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Salt is very essential in many areas of our lives and also our bodies.
Salt is well known for two properties - its Flavoring and preservation.
When you think about Jesus saying that we are the salt of the earth, what does he mean?
This video explores that concept - be ready to used to accomplish his purpose for you!