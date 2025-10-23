RT News - October 23 2025 6AM GMT

October 23, 2025

Donald Trump drops his plan to meet with Vladimir Putin in Budapest, while Washington slaps fresh sanctions on two major Russian oil companies. Poland's Foreign Minister defends attacks on critical civilian energy sites, encouraging even more terrorist acts on European soil. Israeli national security minister doubles down on calling for the execution of Palestinian terrorists while touring a local prison.





