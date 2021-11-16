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Exodus 24 - 25 KJV
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31 views • November 16, 2021
The Lord told Moses to come up near Him. Moses wrote all the words of the Lord and told them to the people. Moses went into the midst of the cloud and spent forty days and forty nights in the mount. The Lord gave instructions to build the tabernacle, the ark of the covenant, the mercy seat of pure gold, two cherubims of gold, shewbread table, and the golden candlestick.
* Not the actual Ark of the Covenant. Illustrative artwork only.
* Not the actual Ark of the Covenant. Illustrative artwork only.
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