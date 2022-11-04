https://gnews.org/articles/507250
Summary：11/03/2022 The three main pillars of the Chinese economy were in trouble. First, China loses steam in manufacturing and exporting. Second, real estate is in debt with no way out. Third, the crisis in the real estate sector spread to the banking sector.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.