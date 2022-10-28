Ver vídeos de YouTube en el televisor con el código

Puedes utilizar tu teléfono o tableta para controlar la experiencia de YouTube en tu televisor vinculando tu dispositivo con el televisor mediante el código de TV. Más información en el sitio web https://youtube-activate.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.