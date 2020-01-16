ION US - Project Veritas Video Exposes Bernie's Campaign Organizer

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Project Veritas with another bombshell expose of the true intentions of the enemies of humanity. When history doesn't repeat, it rhymes. From his own mouth a Bernie Sanders campaign organizer describes how wonderful gulags will be for "Maga people". He and this are both deadly serious. Watch and listen for yourselves.



To be discussed in further detail in the January 15th, 2020 edition of ION US: "The Map to US Civil War II: More Mile Posts Ahead".



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