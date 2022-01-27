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Live@5 with Matt Omerta 1/26/22
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42 views • January 27, 2022
Today on episode 192, watch as Matt Omerta covers the Canadian Truckers progress as they unify the Canadian people against the oppressive mandates of the Trudeau Administration. Matt also covers the sudden shift by OSHA, the Supreme Court and points out some key details about the mounting tensions around NATO in the Baltic covered by the Ground Commander, Kim Goguen earlier today. For the full story watch today's live@5 with Matt Omerta, only on United Network News.
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