Transmuting Germ Theory Through Medicamentum Authentica w/ Andrew Kaufman, M.D.

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Andrew Kaufman MD completed psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, while earning a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology, but he is not your average physician.
Andrew believes that the innate wisdom of your body can heal itself from almost any insult. He states "if you support your body's wisdom, you will return to vitality". Andrew also recognizes that "dis-ease" in the modern era is largely due to the thousands of toxins we are exposed to each and every day.
Dr. Kaufman has received international acclaim in recent months for shedding a different light on the alleged "pandemic" within a context of Bioterrain Medicine in which microbes are understood as ecobionts rather than pathogens.
Andrew refers to his medical approach as Medicamentum Authentica which means “authentic medicine” preferring the Latin term less prone to distortion or inversion.
You owe it to yourself and family to listen and learn from Dr. Kaufman's evidence-based perspective on how to keep healthy and vital in this historically unique time of institutionalized deceit.
Show links:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://redpillexpo.org/
https://thankyoubodyrally.com/
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