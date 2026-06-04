HISTORIC: GOLD FLIPS US TREASURIES! - As Trump Calls For Fort Knox Audit, The World Flees Treasuries

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the "flippening" of gold and treasuries as we see for the first time ever, gold making up a larger percentage of foreign reserves than US treasuries.





The European Central Bank reported this week that gold has overtaken US treasuries internationally. Gold holdings are at 27% while US treasuries are at 22%. This is a sign of a massive shift away from the US hegemony system while at the same time a sign of a massive move towards gold and precious metals in general.





In this video, Mark delves into what this actually means to treasuries, the US economy and of course gold and silver.





Simultaneously we have once again word from President Trump that he wants a full physical audit of Fort Knox. This comes as multiple countries attempt to repatriate their gold. This includes France which interestingly was a major reason the US went off the gold standard in the 1970s into the fiat system. President Charles de Gaulle in 1969 demanded France's gold back. The US didn't actually have that gold. Nixon paid them back in debt during the transfer into the fiat system. Interesting to see such history rhyme in this way.





It is highly unlikely Fort Knox has the gold they claim they do. This could lead to the market recognizing vast volumes of scarcity.





What does all of this mean for you? We break this down in the video.





Prepare yourselves!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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