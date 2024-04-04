The Biofield Chakra's Viewed Under Photon Interface Photography

Does YOUR BODY have a BODYFIELD or Does YOUR BIOFIELD have a BODY?
Gandalph and team review Chakras come celebrate with us
#LineEmUp #Celebrate #DreamTeam
Learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O Young at: www.drrobertyoung.com
Support the work and research at: www.givesendgo.com/research
Support your biofield by maintaining an alkaline internal environment at: www.phmiracleproducts.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.