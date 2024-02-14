‼️ ⚠️BREAKING NEWS: House Impeaches DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ‼️ ⚠️

BREAKING NEWS: House Impeaches DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
The GOP-controlled House impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday after it rejected the effort earlier this month—making him only the second cabinet secretary in history, and the first since 1876, to be impeached.
UPDATE: Alejandro Mayorkas has officially been impeached in the House of Representatives by a vote of 214 to 213! Mayorkas is the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years and the first sitting cabinet secretary in history to be impeached!
