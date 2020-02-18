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Episode 86 - The Truth About the Abortion Debate
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14 views • February 18, 2020
We cover a lot of ground in this episode: starting with President Trump’s call for a prohibition of late-term abortion in his State of the Union Address. We then move on to discuss the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade opinion. Then we discuss some very instructive verbal jousting on Facebook about abortion and, finally, we address the misnomer known as "Pro-Choice”.
Buckle your seat belts and don't be shy letting me know if you think my analysis goes astray.
Buckle your seat belts and don't be shy letting me know if you think my analysis goes astray.
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