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Biden’s 3rd Wrecked Week - Plus: Reclaiming 2020 Update
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50 views • January 29, 2022
January 28, 2022 - This is the third terrible week for President Biden. His poll numbers continue to slide while crime and murder rates soar, and the administration seems to be pushing for war over Ukraine's border, while our own border is invaded by criminal illegals. Let's take a look at the events beginning with Friday, and work backwards. Then we will look at the efforts to reclaim the 2020 election and the important task for states where districts are being redrawn ahead of the midterms.
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Sources:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/2-top-democrats-have-scheduling-conflicts-and-wont-meet-biden-in-pennsylvania-today-report-says/ar-AATfnQy
http://www.hawaiifreepress.com/Articles-Main/ID/26628/1960-Hawaii-Sends-Two-Slates-to-Electoral-College
https://rsbnetwork.com/news/wisconsin-assembly-advances-resolution-that-would-reclaim-the-states-10-electors-cast-for-biden-in-2020/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraines-president-told-biden-calm-down-phone-call
https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1486032341210480645?s=20&;t=eJOAi1wXT4DPrh7z2gGi4Q
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gop-staffer-eyed-in-memo-leak/
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/explainer-supreme-court-takes-race-college-admissions-82455061
https://www.scribd.com/document/555124881/WI-Ramthums-Election-Resolution-to-Decertify#download&;from_embed
https://voterga.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/VoterGA-2021-Accomplishments-2022-Objectives.pdf
https://tennesseestar.com/2021/04/13/georgia-sos-brad-raffenspergers-office-explains-taking-more-than-5-million-from-mark-zuckerberg-group-for-states-2020-presidential-election/
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
All newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/2-top-democrats-have-scheduling-conflicts-and-wont-meet-biden-in-pennsylvania-today-report-says/ar-AATfnQy
http://www.hawaiifreepress.com/Articles-Main/ID/26628/1960-Hawaii-Sends-Two-Slates-to-Electoral-College
https://rsbnetwork.com/news/wisconsin-assembly-advances-resolution-that-would-reclaim-the-states-10-electors-cast-for-biden-in-2020/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraines-president-told-biden-calm-down-phone-call
https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1486032341210480645?s=20&;t=eJOAi1wXT4DPrh7z2gGi4Q
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gop-staffer-eyed-in-memo-leak/
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/explainer-supreme-court-takes-race-college-admissions-82455061
https://www.scribd.com/document/555124881/WI-Ramthums-Election-Resolution-to-Decertify#download&;from_embed
https://voterga.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/VoterGA-2021-Accomplishments-2022-Objectives.pdf
https://tennesseestar.com/2021/04/13/georgia-sos-brad-raffenspergers-office-explains-taking-more-than-5-million-from-mark-zuckerberg-group-for-states-2020-presidential-election/
Copyright Disclaimer
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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