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Biden’s 3rd Wrecked Week - Plus: Reclaiming 2020 Update
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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50 views • January 29, 2022
January 28, 2022 - This is the third terrible week for President Biden. His poll numbers continue to slide while crime and murder rates soar, and the administration seems to be pushing for war over Ukraine's border, while our own border is invaded by criminal illegals. Let's take a look at the events beginning with Friday, and work backwards. Then we will look at the efforts to reclaim the 2020 election and the important task for states where districts are being redrawn ahead of the midterms.

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Sources:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/2-top-democrats-have-scheduling-conflicts-and-wont-meet-biden-in-pennsylvania-today-report-says/ar-AATfnQy

http://www.hawaiifreepress.com/Articles-Main/ID/26628/1960-Hawaii-Sends-Two-Slates-to-Electoral-College

https://rsbnetwork.com/news/wisconsin-assembly-advances-resolution-that-would-reclaim-the-states-10-electors-cast-for-biden-in-2020/

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraines-president-told-biden-calm-down-phone-call

https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1486032341210480645?s=20&;t=eJOAi1wXT4DPrh7z2gGi4Q

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gop-staffer-eyed-in-memo-leak/

https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/explainer-supreme-court-takes-race-college-admissions-82455061

https://www.scribd.com/document/555124881/WI-Ramthums-Election-Resolution-to-Decertify#download&;from_embed

https://voterga.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/VoterGA-2021-Accomplishments-2022-Objectives.pdf

https://tennesseestar.com/2021/04/13/georgia-sos-brad-raffenspergers-office-explains-taking-more-than-5-million-from-mark-zuckerberg-group-for-states-2020-presidential-election/

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Keywords
2020 election fraudscotus nomineedecertification2022 midtermsbiden pittsburgh
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