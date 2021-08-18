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Desperate Far-left personalities compare Jan. 6th to the Taliban | Greg Kelly Reports
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Greg Kelly shreds the double standards at play in the media after the fall of Afghanistan and the crises created during the U.S. troop withdrawal. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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