The Pistol Brace Backlash Begins | 2A For Today!

The Biden ATF wants to prevent folks who are both poor and disabled from effectively defending themselves. The pistol brace ban is their latest act of disrespect to the Constitution of these United States. Molon Labe.The Permanent Revolution has infiltrated our bureaucracies. The ATF’s new rule: “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces” basically requires gun owners to register pistols with stabilizing braces as short barrel rifles and then pay a $200 tax. They COMMAND that you either turn over your guns to the government, remove the brace, destroy the weapon… or else.





Welcome to 2A For Today!





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com