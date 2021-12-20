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Sind meine Träume prophetisch?
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24 views • December 20, 2021
In diesem Video schildere ich ein paar Träume, die ich in den letzten Jahren so hatte, die ich mir notieren musste, die mir aber dennoch nach wie vor ganz schön Kopfzerbrechen bereiten, da ich mit meinen Interpretationen noch nicht so ganz glücklich bin. Vielleicht könnt ihr mir ja helfen!
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