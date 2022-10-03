Supreme Court of Virginia Oral Argument Brian David Hill v Commonwealth of Virginia et al 2022

Panel oral argument hearing at Supreme Court of Virginia. Oral argument around 2:00PM. 32 to 33 minutes into the argument, Brian D. Hill spoke at oral argument about his actual innocence and that he should be allowed to prove actual innocence, and not be barred due to procedural defaults. Transcript of proceedings is now available: https://justiceforuswgofiles.files.wordpress.com/2022/08/transcript-scv-hearing-8-31-2022-pro-se-hill-v-commonwealth.pdf

