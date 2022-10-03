Supreme Court of Virginia Oral Argument Brian David Hill v Commonwealth of Virginia et al 2022

Panel oral argument hearing at Supreme Court of Virginia. Oral argument around 2:00PM. 32 to 33 minutes into the argument, Brian D. Hill spoke at oral argument about his actual innocence and that he should be allowed to prove actual innocence, and not be barred due to procedural defaults. Transcript of proceedings is now available: https://justiceforuswgofiles.files.wordpress.com/2022/08/transcript-scv-hearing-8-31-2022-pro-se-hill-v-commonwealth.pdf
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2022/09/21/brian-d-hill-files-the-petition-for-rehearing-in-supreme-court-of-virginia-motion-to-file-pro-se-transcript-of-oral-argument-asserting-actual-innocence-exception-should-be-permitted-in-virginia-cour/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2022/09/09/chief-justice-and-panel-at-virginia-supreme-court-throws-out-appeal-of-cav-dismissing-brian-d-hills-writ-of-actual-innocence-petition-over-procedural-default-justice-connected-to-tim-kaine-very-s/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2022/08/31/brian-d-hill-oral-argument-before-supreme-court-of-virginia-august-31-2022/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.