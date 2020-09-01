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The Illusion of MONEY, TIME & EGO - Alan Watts
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45 views • September 01, 2020
Alan Wilson Watts (6 January 1915 – 16 November 1973) was a well-known British philosopher, writer and speaker, best known for his interpretation of Eastern philosophy for Western audiences. He left behind more than 25 books and an audio library of nearly 400 talks, which are still in great demand.
By After Skool
By After Skool
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