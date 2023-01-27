Create New Account
5th Generational Warfare with Kash Patel and LTC Pete Chambers | MSOM Ep. 670
67 views
channel image
American Media Periscope
Published Yesterday |

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Kash Patel about the government gagsters in every federal agency and what citizens can do about it. Next, LTC Pete Chambers explains why he blew the whistle on the military and what is at stake with “the bioweapon”.


GovernmentGangsters.com


drpetechambers.com

TELEGRAM:t.me/docpete_lfw


Keywords
trumppresidentamericamilitarygovernmentpatriotmandatesbioweaponsean morgankashkash patelmsommaking sense of the madnessfederal agencypete chambers

