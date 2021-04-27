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FAMOUS MICROBIOLOGIST WARNS THAT VACCINE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH A MOST EXCRUCIATING DEATH
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1222 views • April 27, 2021
This unapproved, Trial vaccine which killed 100% of the animals it was tested on has been rushed to Human trials and is doing exactly what it was intended to do ...... MURDER..
Tens of thousands are dying from this death jab and still the asleep human population are begging for it because of listening to the media Lies.
World famous Microbiologist, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi explains in detail how this most dangerous poison will put you through Hell leading up to an agonizing death within 14 months.
The sleepers have no idea what is going on.
Tens of thousands are dying from this death jab and still the asleep human population are begging for it because of listening to the media Lies.
World famous Microbiologist, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi explains in detail how this most dangerous poison will put you through Hell leading up to an agonizing death within 14 months.
The sleepers have no idea what is going on.
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