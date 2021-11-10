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Zombies? Tell Me More
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88 views • November 10, 2021
Bob Hope was among the best of the best and growing up in Australia meant that quite a few of his political one-liners went right over my head. Today though, it has more relevance, thanks to the internet and a lot of us can now appreciate and understand Bob's type of humour.
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Clip taken from 'The Ghost Breakers' (1940)
Directed by George Marshall
Produced by: Arthur Hornblow Jr
Executive Producer: William LeBaron
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Clip taken from 'The Ghost Breakers' (1940)
Directed by George Marshall
Produced by: Arthur Hornblow Jr
Executive Producer: William LeBaron
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