Pre-Birth Memories of Life in the Spirit World: "Escape the Forced Incarnation Machine". Part 3

Video source: Alba Weinman "238 Alba Weinman - Escape from the Forced Incarnation Machine"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eO73oa54dP4

For more information or if you would like to schedule a hypnosis session in English or Spanish with Alba Weinman in Miami, Florida, visit albaweinman.com





The forced reincarnation machine is supposedly something we encounter when we die. The bright white light that many have described in near death experiences is actually an energetic force that causes amnesia and forces us to come back to earth. It has been said that this machine is controlled by malevolent extra terrestrials that trap our souls and erase our soul memory and force us to reincarnate back to earth rather than ascend. They do this to harvest energy from earth for their own purposes. In this past life regression done by Alba Weinman, a woman described how it works and why they do it. Is it really just as simple as learning our lessons and working out karma if we are being controlled by evil ET forces that take away our choices?





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b