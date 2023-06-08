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[Jun 8, 2023] CuttingEdge Daily: Egg In Egg
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214 views • August 08, 2023

This is from a farm in Koster, South Africa. Anybody ever seen this eggfoolery before?
Can't imagine eating or touching something like this. 🐣 Just VERY engineered to me 🤢
Eating grass might be closer than what we think if we don't grow our own food.

But actually this is rare but normal...

https://backyardpoultry.iamcountryside.com/eggs-meat/how-a-chicken-lays-an-egg-inside-of-an-egg/?fbclid=IwAR0Kha2QB39vgYbSzeQlsJhzR4nWEAdwOLLwd7oHcqANCyvYxcivBIClhhE


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