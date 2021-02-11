BUY SEEDS NOW (If you haven't already). Spring Seed Unboxing and Spring Garden Planning

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#resilience #garden #seeds #spring
Christmas in February! Seeds just came in. We unbox my spring seed order and go over the difficulty I'm seeing in finding non-gmo/heirloom/hybridized seed again, reminiscent of the 2020 seed panic. I encourage everyone to START LOOKING IF YOU HAVE NOT. I show you at the end the companies that are restricting buying or are severely backlogged along with the guides I use for seeding and transplanting dates.
Spring transplanting date is March 15 for Zone 6b/7a so it's time to seed and start the process with all the Spring favorites: kales, collards, broc, chard, pea, asian greens, etc. Direct seeding in 3 weeks!
We briefly go over how to find your agricultural zone and local resources for your gardening needs including: supplies (trays/lights,) information, and seed companies, listed blow:
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WNC Resources for Your Gardening Needs:
LOTUS Farm & Garden: https://bit.ly/3jmGNa7
Sow True Seed: https://bit.ly/2YMEu6H
Eden Brothers: https://bit.ly/3pWq000
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Try Our Micros (WNC):
Home Delivery Signup: https://bit.ly/35C8N3F
WVM: https://bit.ly/3qmYNnc
French Broad: https://bit.ly/2XElGGf
Blue Ridge Market: https://bit.ly/3bM7XFo
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Website Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
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Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl (affiliate link)
My Favorite Garden Seeds: https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
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Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
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NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!