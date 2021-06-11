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FULL SHOW: CDC Has Emergency Meeting On Deadly COVID Vaccines
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200 views • June 11, 2021
Incredible developments in the news cycle as the election audit in Arizona clearly has the Democrats, the mainstream media and the corrupt feds in panic mode, as other states observe the final days of the audit. The CDC is being forced to have emergency meetings on the deadly side effects of the COVID vaccine. All this while the mainstream media is finally admitting the Wuhan Lab leak story is real! Roger Stone joins to discuss these issues and more, including if he thinks Trump is considering a 2024 run. Owen Shroyer also takes your calls on these and other topics.
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