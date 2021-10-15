Solar Ownership Explained for Homeowners

Why are so many beachfront properties switching to solar?



Michael Miller is an industry expert with solar installers in over 20 states.



We are standing in front of a multi-million dollar home in North Carolina.

I could show you a lot of homes like this because wealthy people are flocking to solar.



Why? Solar panels are a profitable investment, but your local utility company is a greedy monopoly.



Solar can save homeowners tens of thousands of dollars over the years.



Nobody wants to rent a house for the rest of their life, that's a waste of money. No, you want to own a house because it's a good investment. The same is true with owning a solar system and I can help you with that.



The economy is terrible right now, and our future is uncertain, Inflation is out of control, are there are no guarantees in life. Are you prepared for a worst-case scenario? Call me or click on the link below to find out if your home qualifies for solar.



www.powur.com/michael.miller



336. 777. 6002 - call or text anytime to get more info